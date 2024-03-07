ಚಂಡೀಗಢ: ಹರ್ಯಾಣ ಪ್ರೌಢ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಮಂಡಳಿ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ 10ನೇ ತರಗತಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಬರೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನೆರವು ನೀಡಲು ಜನರು ತೌರು ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಗೋಡೆಯನ್ನೇರಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಮಂಡಳಿಯು ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಿಂದ ವರದಿಯನ್ನು ಕೇಳಿದೆ. ಈ ಘಟನೆಯ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ತೌರುವಿನ ಚಂದ್ರವತಿ ಶಾಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 10ನೇ ತರಗತಿಯ ಹಿಂದಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಯುವಾಗ ಈ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: On the case of cheating in 10th & 12th Board Exams, District Education Officer Paramjeet Chahal says, "I saw a video and some newspaper cuttings that some children have climbed up the roof of a school. I have asked for a report regarding it..." pic.twitter.com/xwjGmTLNeD — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

"ಒಂದು ವೇಳೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನಕಲು ಮಾಡಲು ನೆರವು ನೀಡುವಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ಲೋಪವೇನಾದರೂ ಕಂಡು ಬಂದರೆ, ಅಂಥವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುವುದು. ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಸಿ ಕ್ಯಾಮೆರಾಗಳಿದ್ದು, ಅವನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಒಂದು ವೇಳೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯನ್ನು ಅಮಾನ್ಯಗೊಳಿಸಿ, ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಬೀಗ ಮುದ್ರೆ ಹಾಕಬೇಕೇ ಎಂಬ ಕುರಿತು ಮಂಡಳಿಯ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು ತೀರ್ಮಾನಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ" ಎಂದು ಉಪ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಚಾಹಲ್ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

People climbing the school walls in Haryana's Nuh to pass chits to students during their board exams!



It won't attract mainstream media attention because it didn't happen in Bihar this time.



I don't harbor any hatred towards my Haryana or any other state in India; we are all… pic.twitter.com/AtRXiO4uMT — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) March 7, 2024