ಹೊಸದಿಲ್ಲಿ : ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹೇರಿದ್ದ ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದಾಳಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಸುತ್ತಾ ಎನ್ ಡಿ ಎ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸರಕಾರವು, ಪ್ರತೀ ವರ್ಷ ಜೂನ್ 25 ರಂದು 'ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ಹತ್ಯಾ ದಿವಸ' ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.



ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಅವರು ಸಾಮಾಜಿ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಕುರಿತ ಗೆಜೆಟ್ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆಯನ್ನು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. "ಜೂನ್ 25, 1975 ರಂದು, ಅಂದಿನ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಇಂದಿರಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರು, ತಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ವಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಮನೋಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಿಂದ ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಹೇರುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಆತ್ಮವನ್ನು ಕತ್ತು ಹಿಸುಕಿದರು. ಆಮೂಲಕ ಅಮಾಯಕ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಜನರನ್ನು ಜೈಲಿಗಟ್ಟಲಾಯಿತು. ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ಧ್ವನಿಯನ್ನು ಮೌನಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಯಿತು. ಭಾರತ ಸರಕಾರವು ಪ್ರತಿ ವರ್ಷ ಜೂನ್ 25 ಅನ್ನು 'ಸಂವಿಧಾನ ಹತ್ಯಾ ದಿವಸ್' ಎಂದು ಆಚರಿಸಲು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿದೆ. ಈ ದಿನವು 1975 ರ ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯ ಅಮಾನವೀಯ ನೋವುಗಳನ್ನು ಸಹಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ಮರಿಸಲಿದೆ" ಎಂದು ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಕರಿತು ಎಕ್ಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, “ಜೂನ್ 25 ಅನ್ನು #ಸಂವಿಧಾನಹತ್ಯಾದಿವಸ ಎಂದು ಆಚರಿಸುವುದು ಭಾರತದ ಸಂವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು ತುಳಿದು ಹಾಕಿದಾಗ ಏನಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ನೆನಪಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಭಾರತೀಯ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ಕರಾಳ ಘಟ್ಟವನ್ನು ಬಿಚ್ಚಿಟ್ಟ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹೇರಿದ ತುರ್ತು ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಿಂದ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟದ ದಿನಗಳನ್ನು ಎದುರಿಸಿದ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗೆ ಗೌರವ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವ ದಿನವಾಗಿದೆ" ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

