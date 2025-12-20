Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met football legend Lionel Messi during a special event held at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. The global football icon distributed trophies to the winning teams, making the occasion memorable for players and fans alike. The event brought together sports, leadership, and celebration, creating a buzz among football lovers across the country.

Watch the video to see key moments from Lionel Messi’s Hyderabad visit, Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with the football legend, and the highlights of the trophy distribution ceremony.