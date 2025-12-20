Are India’s traditional allies slowly turning into adversaries? Is the country losing its protection against economic attacks from so-called friendly nations? This video explores the growing use of tariffs and economic pressure as geopolitical weapons, questioning the real intent behind Donald Trump’s “friendly handshake with a tariff strike.”

We also analyze the dangerous consequences of increasing dependence on Russia and China, and whether India is getting trapped in the global “Dollar Trap.” From trade wars to currency dominance, this video presents the real picture of the ongoing global financial war and where India stands in this rapidly shifting world order.

Watch till the end for an in-depth analysis of geopolitics, economics, and India’s strategic challenges.