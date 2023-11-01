ಹಳಿ ತಪ್ಪಿದ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ರೈಲು; ಪ್ರಾಣಾಪಾಯದಿಂದ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರು ಪಾರು
Photo: twitter.com/trainwalebhaiya
ಲಕ್ನೋ: ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಆನಂದ ವಿಹಾರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗಾಝಿಪುರ ನಡುವೆ ಸಂಚರಿಸುವ ಸುಹೈಲ್ ದೇವ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ರೈಲಿನ ಎಂಜಿನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಎರಡು ಬೋಗಿಗಳು ಪ್ರಯಾಗ್ ರಾಜ್ ರೈಲು ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ 9ರ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಹಳಿತಪ್ಪಿವೆ.
ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ಯಾಸೆಂಜರ್ ರೈಲುಗಳು ಪರಸ್ಪರ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹೊಡೆದು ಹಳಿತಪ್ಪಿದ ದುರ್ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 13 ಮಂದಿ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟು, 50ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಂದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡ ಘಟನೆಯ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಇಂತಹ ಘಟನೆ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರಯಾಗ್ ರಾಜ್ ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ಸಾವು ನೋವು ಸಂಭವಿಸಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಉತ್ತರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಹಿಮಾಂಶು ಶೇಖರ್ ಉಪಾಧ್ಯಾಯ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
"ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಿಂದ ಹೊರಹೋಗಲು ರೈಲು ಚಾಲನೆಗೊಂಡ ಕೆಲವೇ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಎಂಜಿನ್ ನ ಎರಡು ಚಕ್ರಗಳು ಹಳಿಯಿಂದ ಹೊರಹೋಗಿವೆ. ಇದರ ಹಿಂದಿದ್ದ ಕೆಲ ಬೋಗಿಗಳು ಹಳಿ ತಪ್ಪಿದವು. ಎಲ್ಲ ರೈಲು ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗಳು ಸಹಜ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿವೆ. ಈ ಘಟನೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತನಿಖೆ ಆರಂಭಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪ್ಲಾಟ್ ಫಾರಂ ನಂ.9 ಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊಂದಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಹಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಅವಘಡ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ಹೇಳಿವೆ.
VIDEO | The engine and SLR coach of the Suheldev Express train derailed at platform number 6 of Prayagraj Junction earlier today. No injury was reported in the incident. Railway workers are making efforts to bring the train's engine back on the tracks.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2023
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/CZe1BoJEVg
Another Day Another Accident!!— Trains of India (@trainwalebhaiya) October 31, 2023
So used to it that I'm not even shocked sharing this news, What has happened to Indian Railways
New Delhi Bound Suhaildev Express Derailed departing Prayagraj Jn. A small derailment but raises a lots of questions.#IndianRailways #TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/NW8io0Oh57