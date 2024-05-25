ಹೊಸದಿಲ್ಲಿ: ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ ಬಂಕೂರ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ ಇವಿಎಂಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ಆಡಳಿತ ತೃಣಮೂಲ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ಆರೋಪದ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ಇಂದು ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದೆ.

“ಇವಿಎಂಗಳನ್ನು ತಿರುಚಿ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಕ್ರಮ ನಡೆಲು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಯತ್ನಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಿಎಂ ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ಅವರು ಸತತವಾಗಿ ದೂರುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಂದು ಬಂಕೂರಾದ ರಘುನಾಥಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ 5 ಇವಿಎಂಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳು ಕಂಡು ಬಂದವು,” ಎಂದು ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಎಂದು ಬರೆಯಲಾದ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದ ಎರಡು ಇವಿಎಂಗಳ ಚಿತ್ರ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು. ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗ ತಕ್ಷಣ ಕ್ರಮಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕೆಂದೂ ಪಕ್ಷ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿತ್ತು.

ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದೆ. “ಕಮಿಷನಿಂಗ್‌ ವೇಳೆ ಸಮಾನ ವಿಳಾಸ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸಹಿ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭ ಅವರ ಏಜಂಟರೂ ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತರಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಆ ಸಂದರ್ಭ ಕಮಿಷನಿಂಗ್‌ ಸಭಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ ಮಾತ್ರ ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತರಿದ್ದುದರಿಂದ, ಇವಿಎಂ, ವಿವಿಪ್ಯಾಟ್‌ ಕಮಿಷನಿಂಗ್‌ ವೇಳೆ ಅವರ ಸಹಿ ಮಾತ್ರ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ ಮತದಾನ ವೇಳೆ ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತರಿದ್ದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಏಜಂಟರ ಸಹಿ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಇವಿಎಂ ಕಮಿಷನಿಂಗ್ ವೇಳೆ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಇಸಿಐ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಅನುಸರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ಸಿಸಿಟಿವಿ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ವೀಡಿಯೋ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗಿದೆ,” ಎಂದು ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗ ಹೇಳಿದೆ.