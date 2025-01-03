ಲಾಸ್ ಏಂಜಲೀಸ್: ಲಘು ವಿಮಾನವೊಂದು ವಾಣಿಜ್ಯ ಕಟ್ಟಡಕ್ಕೆ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹೊಡೆದ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟು, 18 ಮಂದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿರುವ ಘಟನೆ ಗುರುವಾರ ಕ್ಯಾಲಿಫೋರ್ನಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪೊಲೀಸರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಗುರುವಾರ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ ಫುಲ್ಲರ್ಟನ್ ಮುನಿಸಿಪಲ್ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದ ಬಳಿ ಈ ಅಪಘಾತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಈ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣವು ಆಗ್ನೇಯ ಲಾಸ್ ಏಂಜಲೀಸ್ ನಿಂದ 40 ಕಿಮೀ ದೂರವಿದೆ. ಅಪಘಾತದ ಕಾರಣ ಇನ್ನೂ ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿಲ್ಲ.

ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿರುವ 10 ಮಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇನ್ನಿತರ ಎಂಟು ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲೇ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

BREAKING: A small plane has crashed into a commercial warehouse near Fullerton Airport, along Raymer Ave. There are reported casualties, firefighters battling a 4 alarm fire pic.twitter.com/8XGgfBaLTL

ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟವರು ವಿಮಾನದ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರೊ ಅಥವಾ ವಿಮಾನ ಢಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹೊಡೆದಾಗ ಕಟ್ಟಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರೋ ಎಂಬುದು ತನಿಖಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಇನ್ನೂ ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿಲ್ಲ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

ವಿಮಾನ ಢಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹೊಡೆದ ಕಟ್ಟಡದ ಮೇಲ್ಚಾವಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೃಹತ್ ಗಾತ್ರದ ರಂಧ್ರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಅಲ್ಲಿಂದ ಭಾರಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದ ಹೊಗೆ ಹೊರ ಬರುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ವಿಡಿಯೊ ದೃಶ್ಯಾವಳಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಡು ಬಂದಿದೆ.

Video Captures Plane Crash Into Fullerton Warehouse, 1 Dead, 15 InjuredShocking video shows the moment a small plane crashed into a commercial warehouse in Fullerton, California. Police have confirmed at least one person was killed and 15 others injured in the incident.… pic.twitter.com/STOxpnmenV