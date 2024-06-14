ಇಟಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ನಾಯಕರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ
ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ , ರಿಷಿ ಸುನಕ್ | PC : PTI
ಬರಿ: ಜಿ7 ಶೃಂಗಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಲು ಇಟಲಿಗೆ ತೆರಳಿರುವ ಭಾರತದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಇಂದು ಹಲವು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ನಾಯಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಇಂದು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಇಮಾನ್ಯುವೆಲ್ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ರಾನ್, ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ವೊಲೊದಿಮಿರ್ ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ಮತ್ತು ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ರಿಷಿ ಸುನಕ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದರು.
ರಷ್ಯಾ-ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಸಂಘರ್ಷದ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಜೊತೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದರೆಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ರಿಷಿ ಸುನಕ್ ಜೊತೆಗಿನ ಭೇಟಿಯ ವೇಳೆ ಇಬ್ಬರೂ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗಳು ದ್ವಿಪಕ್ಷೀಯ ಸಹಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಒತ್ತು ನೀಡಿದರು.
ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ರಾನ್ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹಲವಾರು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಾದೇಶಿಕ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವಿದೇಶಾಂಗ ವ್ಯವಹಾರಗಳ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಣಧೀರ್ ಜೈಸ್ವಾಲ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
| Giving further impetus to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership!— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2024
PM @narendramodi had a fruitful meeting with UK PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.
The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations in areas of defence and security,… pic.twitter.com/AMb5zENHsT
| Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels!— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2024
PM @narendramodi met
President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.
The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space,… pic.twitter.com/0Ti1tK4nWH
Furthering - partnership!— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2024
PM @narendramodi met President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.
The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage… pic.twitter.com/cxnYOHn907