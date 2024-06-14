ಬರಿ: ಜಿ7 ಶೃಂಗಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಲು ಇಟಲಿಗೆ ತೆರಳಿರುವ ಭಾರತದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಇಂದು ಹಲವು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ನಾಯಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಇಂದು ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಇಮಾನ್ಯುವೆಲ್‌ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ರಾನ್‌, ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ವೊಲೊದಿಮಿರ್ ಝೆಲೆನ್ಸ್ಕಿ ಮತ್ತು ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್‌ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ರಿಷಿ ಸುನಕ್‌ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದರು.

ರಷ್ಯಾ-ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಸಂಘರ್ಷದ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಜೊತೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದರೆಂದು ಹೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್‌ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ರಿಷಿ ಸುನಕ್‌ ಜೊತೆಗಿನ ಭೇಟಿಯ ವೇಳೆ ಇಬ್ಬರೂ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗಳು ದ್ವಿಪಕ್ಷೀಯ ಸಹಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಒತ್ತು ನೀಡಿದರು.

ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್‌ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ರಾನ್‌ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹಲವಾರು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಾದೇಶಿಕ ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವಿದೇಶಾಂಗ ವ್ಯವಹಾರಗಳ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದ ವಕ್ತಾರ ರಣಧೀರ್‌ ಜೈಸ್ವಾಲ್‌ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

