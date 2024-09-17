ಚೀನಾವನ್ನು ಸೋಲಿಸಿ 5 ನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಏಷ್ಯನ್ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ಸ್ ಟ್ರೋಫಿ ಹಾಕಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತ
PC : X \ @TheHockeyIndia
ಬೀಜಿಂಗ್: ಹಾಲಿ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಹೀರೋ ಏಷ್ಯನ್ ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ಸ್ ಟ್ರೋಫಿ ಹಾಕಿ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆತಿಥೇಯ ಚೀನಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 1-0 ಅಂತರದಿಂದ ಸೋಲಿಸಿ ಐದನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಮುಡಿಗೇರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿತು.
Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on clinching their record-breaking 5th Asian Champions Trophy title!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 17, 2024
With a hard-fought 1-0 victory over China, India have not only retained their crown from 2023 but also solidified their position as the most successful team… pic.twitter.com/akCC5N6kGv
ರೋಚಕ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಮೂರು ಕ್ವಾರ್ಟರ್ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಚೀನಾವು ಗೋಲು ಗಳಿಸಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಅಂತಿಮವಾಗಿ, ಡಿಫೆಂಡರ್ ಜುಗ್ರಾಜ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರು 51 ನೇ ನಿಮಿಷದಲ್ಲಿ ಫೀಲ್ಡ್ ಗೋಲು ಗಳಿಸಿ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಗೆಲುವಿನ ದಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ದರು.
