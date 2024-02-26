ಹೊಸದಿಲ್ಲಿ: ಮಾಜಿ ಭಾರತದ ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್, ಭಾರತದ ಹಾಲಿ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೀಪರ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟರ್ ಧ್ರುವ್ ಜುರೇಲ್‌ರನ್ನು ಹೊಗಳಲು ಹೋಗಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಟೀಕೆಗೆ ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

ರಾಂಚಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ತಂಡದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ನಾಲ್ಕನೆಯ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್‌ನ ಮೂರನೆಯ ದಿನದಂದು ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು 177 ರನ್‌ಗೆ 7 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡು ಸಂಕಷ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾಗ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಆಸರೆಯಾದ ಧ್ರುವ್ ಜುರೇಲ್, ಅತ್ಯಮೂಲ್ಯ 90 ರನ್ ಪೇರಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಇದರಿಂದ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡವು ಒಟ್ಟು 307 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಲು ಶಕ್ತವಾಗಿತ್ತು.

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್, "ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಂದ ಯಾವುದೇ ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆ ಇಲ್ಲದಿದ್ದರೂ ಧ್ರುವ್ ಜುರೇಲ್ ತಮಗೆ ಸಿಕ್ಕ ಅವಕಾಶವನ್ನು ಸದ್ಬಳಕೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ" ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು.

"ಯಾವುದೇ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದ ಪ್ರಚಾರವಿಲ್ಲ, ಯಾವುದೇ ನಾಟಕವಿಲ್ಲ, ಕೇವಲ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಕೌಶಲ ಹಾಗೂ ತುಂಬಾ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟದ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಮನೋಸ್ಥೈರ್ಯದ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ. ತುಂಬಾ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಆಡಿದಿರಿ ಧ್ರುವ್ ಜುರೇಲ್. ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು" ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದರು.

ಅವರ ಪೋಸ್ಟಿಗೆ ಹಲವಾರು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳ ಬಂದಿದ್ದು, ಕೆಲವರು ಅವರ ನಿಲುವನ್ಮು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರೆ, ಮತ್ತೆ ಕೆಲವರು ಕೆಲವು ಆಟಗಾರರನ್ನು ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೀರಿ ಎಂದು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್, "ಯಾರನ್ನಾದರೂ ಕುಗ್ಗಿಸಲಾಗಲಿ ಅಥವಾ ನಿಂದಿಸಲಾಗಲಿ ನಾನು ಈ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ. ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನವನ್ನಾಧರಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಚಾರವು ಸಮಾನವಾಗಿರಬೇಕು. ಕೆಲವರು ಉತ್ತಮವಾಗಿ ಬೌಲ್ ಮಾಡಿದರು, ಮತ್ತೆ ಕೆಲವರು ಅದ್ಭುತವಾಗಿ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶಿಸಿದರು. ಆದರೆ ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಅವರ ಯೋಗ್ಯತೆಗೆ ತಕ್ಕಂಥ ಪ್ರಚಾರ ದೊರೆಯಲಿಲ್ಲ‌. ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಆಕಾಶ್ ದೀಪ್ ಅದ್ಭುತವಾಗಿ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಜೈಸ್ವಾಲ್ ಸರಣಿಯುದ್ದಕ್ಕೂ ಉತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸರ್ಫರಾಜ್ ರಾಜ್‌ಕೋಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಆಡಿದರು ಹಾಗೂ ಧ್ರುವ್ ಜುರೇಲ್ ತಮ್ಮ ಅವಕಾಶವನ್ನು ಸದುಪಯೋಗ ಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡರು. ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ ಸಮಾನವಾಗಿ ವಿಜೃಂಭಿಸಿ" ಎಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

No media hype, no drama, just some outstanding skills and quietly showed great temparement in a very difficult situation.

Very Well done Dhruv Jurel. Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/XOtUYd8Je3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2024

What do you mean by no drama? Where else was the drama? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 25, 2024

Such a pathetic tweet from an ex-cricketer. What a fall for this man who is considered a legend.



Sarfaraz got all that hype of his on-field record in First Class Cricket.

Dhruv Jurel didn't because he had played only 15 FC games and averaged in mid 40s. — Sudharshan R (@rsudharshan95) February 25, 2024

You can do better. What a pathetic tweet. The least you can do is act like an ex-professional cricketer, and not like a troll, Sir. :) — Jaanvi (@that_shutterbug) February 25, 2024

You probably are attacking Sarfaraz Khan's hype he got in media after debut



You are a cheàp guy who could not see his struggle in domestic for last three years



He literally fought against selectors for his place.



Today, respect for MS Dhoni grows by folds. — Amock (@Politics_2022_) February 25, 2024

You are directly targeting Sarfraz here, even he has worked very hard to earn his place. didn’t he? — User45 (@140of113) February 25, 2024

