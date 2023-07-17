ಹೊಸದಿಲ್ಲಿ: ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದು ಪ್ಲೇಟ್ ಮ್ಯಾಗಿ ನೂಡಲ್ಸ್‌ ಗೆ 193 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಬಿಲ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರ ನಡುವೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಸವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮ್ಯಾಗಿಯ ದುಬಾರಿ ಬೆಲೆಗೆ ಆಶ್ಚರ್ಯ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು, ಈ ವಿಷಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ (AAI) ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

"ನಾನು ಏರ್‌ಪೋರ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 193 ರೂಪಾಯಿಗೆ ಮ್ಯಾಗಿಯನ್ನು ಖರೀದಿಸಿದೆ. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಹೇಗೆ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಬೇಕೆಂದು ನನಗೆ ತಿಳಿದಿಲ್ಲ, ಯಾರಾದರೂ ಮ್ಯಾಗಿಯನ್ನು ಇಷ್ಟೊಂದು ಬೆಲೆಗೆ ಯಾಕೆ ಮಾರಾಟ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ" ಎಂದು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಬಿಲ್‌ ಅನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗೆ ವಿವಿಧ ರೀತಿಯ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದು, "ಈ ಮ್ಯಾಗಿಯನ್ನು ವಾಯುಯಾನ ಇಂಧನದಲ್ಲಿ ತಯಾರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅನಿಸುತ್ತೆ!" ಎಂದು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

"ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಣಿಜ್ಯ ಮಳಿಗೆಯನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸುವ ಮತ್ತು ನಡೆಸುವ ಶುಲ್ಕಗಳು/ವೆಚ್ಚವು ತುಂಬಾ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ, ಇದು ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರಾಟ ಮಾಡುವ ಆಹಾರ ವಸ್ತುಗಳ ಬೆಲೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರುತ್ತದೆ” ಎಂದು ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಬಳಕೆದಾರ ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

“ನಾವು ನಮ್ಮ ಟಿಫಿನ್ ಬಾಕ್ಸ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡು ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣ ಅಥವಾ ವಿಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ತಿನ್ನುವುದನ್ನು ಕೀಳರಿಮೆಯಂತೆ ಭಾವಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. ನಾವು ನಮ್ಮ ಆಹಾರವನ್ನು ಒಯ್ಯುವುದನ್ನು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯೀಕರಿಸಲು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಬೇಕು, ಹೇಗಿದ್ದರೂ ಹೊರಗಿನ ಆಹಾರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯಕರವಲ್ಲ.”ಎಂದು ಇನ್ನೊಬ್ಬ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಡಾ. ಧ್ರುವ್‌ ಚೌಹಾನ್‌ ಎಂಬವರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ್ದು, ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಲೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ತಮ್ಮದೇ ಆದ ಕಾರಣವನ್ನು ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

• ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ರೆಸ್ಟಾರೆಂಟ್‌ಗಾಗಿ ಸ್ಥಳಾವಕಾಶಗಳು ಹೆಚ್ಚು ವೆಚ್ಚವಾಗುತ್ತವೆ

• ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ನಿರ್ದಿಷ್ಟ ಅರ್ಹತೆಯನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿರಬೇಕು (ಭದ್ರತಾ ಕಾರಣಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಮತ್ತು ವಿದೇಶಿ ಗ್ರಾಹಕರಿಗಾಗಿ)

• ದಾಸ್ತಾನು ಸಾಗಣೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು

• ಶೇಖರಣಾ ವೆಚ್ಚಗಳು

• ಉತ್ಪನ್ನದ ವೆಚ್ಚವು ಅದರ ಸ್ಥಳವನ್ನು ಅವಲಂಬಿಸಿರುತ್ತದೆ

ಜೊತೆಗೆ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಮತ್ತು ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳ ಬೆಲೆಗಳು ಒಂದೇ ಆಗಿರುತ್ತವೆ ಎಂದು ನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿಸಲಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ” ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport



And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price pic.twitter.com/oNEgryZIxx — Sejal Sud (@SejalSud) July 16, 2023

Ma’am

Maggi cost ₹50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport

And on top of that the pay the staff who make maggie and get… https://t.co/1y7kVpDdz1 — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 16, 2023

I am not worried that she had to pay ₹193 for Maggi. I am more worried that out of all things available she had to eat Maggi at the Airport. https://t.co/31IdTUqUER — rae (@ChillamChilli) July 17, 2023

It’s still cheap here …. If you would have had a cup of noodles in the flight it would cost you ₹250/- only … — Rakesh Sharma (@docinboxes) July 16, 2023