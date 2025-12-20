ಅಧಿಕಾರ ದುರುಪಯೋಗದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪಾರದರ್ಶಕ ತನಿಖೆ ಏಕೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ? | Election
Why is there no transparent investigation into the abuse of power?
This video questions the failure of institutions to ensure accountability when those in authority misuse their power.
We explore how lack of transparency, political interference, and weak investigative systems create a culture of impunity.
The discussion also highlights why independent probes, judicial oversight, and public scrutiny are essential to protect democracy.
Next Story