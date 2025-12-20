“Vote theft is the truth” — Congress has launched a nationwide political offensive, raising serious questions about the fairness and transparency of India’s electoral process. From allegations against the Election Commission to protests demanding free and fair elections, the opposition claims democracy itself is under threat.

Why has Congress announced the need for a mass movement to protect fair elections? What is behind the “chor chor” slogans against Election Commissioners? Is the credibility of the Election Commission declining, and why are questions being raised about the lack of transparency?

Despite Congress presenting what it calls factual evidence, why is a section of mainstream or “lapdog” media remaining silent? In this video, we examine the allegations, political reactions, democratic concerns, and the larger impact on India’s electoral credibility.

Watch this detailed political analysis to understand the real issues behind the election controversy and the future of Indian democracy.