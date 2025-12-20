Has the CPI(M) indirectly helped the BJP gain a foothold in Kerala? This question has sparked intense political debate following recent election results. While Kerala voters have traditionally rejected communal politics, the latest outcomes suggest a complex political shift.

How did Kerala’s electorate firmly oppose communal polarization? How did the UDF, led by the Congress, consolidate its base and achieve a remarkable victory? And is there truth to the allegation that the CPI(M) silently enabled the BJP’s growth in the state by weakening the Congress vote base?

In this video, we analyze Kerala’s political dynamics, voting patterns, the role of the CPI(M), BJP’s expanding presence, and the reasons behind UDF’s impressive performance. A deep dive into Kerala politics, electoral strategy, and the future of secular politics in the state.