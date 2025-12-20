India is all set to welcome football legend Lionel Messi as part of the GOAT Tour 2025, creating massive excitement among fans across the country. Hyderabad is buzzing with celebrations as fans gear up for Messi’s arrival, with special events, decorations, and public enthusiasm reaching new heights.

Adding to the excitement, lucky fans will even get a chance to take photos with Messi, making this visit truly unforgettable. Messi is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15, marking a historic moment for Indian sports and football enthusiasts.