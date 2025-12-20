ಶೂ ಎಸೆದ ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಅಂದೇ ಕಠಿಣ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ಆಗಿದ್ದರೆ, ಇಂದು ಪ್ರತೀಕಾರದ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿತ್ತೇ? | Rakesh Kishore
This video explores how delayed justice and weak law enforcement can create a chain of retaliation and political violence.
We discuss the background of the shoe-throwing incident, the government’s response, and how lack of immediate accountability encourages further aggression.
The analysis raises important questions about political culture, rising intolerance, and the urgent need for strong legal action to prevent hate-driven attacks in society.
