A heated political debate has erupted after AAP leader Sanjay Singh questioned the BJP and RSS, asking: “Where was the RSS when Bhagat Singh went to jail?” His bold remarks have sparked a nationwide discussion on freedom fighters vs. today’s politicians and who truly represents patriotism.

Sanjay Singh further challenged BJP and RSS leaders by demanding:

“Which of your leaders have gone to jail for the nation?”

The controversy intensified as the BJP faced criticism in Parliament during debates over Vande Mataram, leading to tense political exchanges and sharp counterattacks.