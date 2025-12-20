► 48 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಬದುಕಿನ ಪಯಣ ಅಂತ್ಯ

Renowned Malayalam cinema actor, director, screenwriter, and lyricist Sreenivasan, who won millions of hearts with his simplicity, humor, and socially relevant storytelling, has passed away.

Through realistic characters and meaningful narratives, he brought Malayalam cinema closer to the lives of ordinary people. His remarkable contributions as an actor, filmmaker, and writer have left an everlasting impact on Indian cinema.

Sreenivasan’s memorable performances, powerful scripts, and thought-provoking films will continue to inspire generations. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Malayalam film industry.