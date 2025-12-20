ಕಲಬುರಗಿ : ವಾರ್ತಾಭಾರತಿ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಆವೃತ್ತಿ ಲೋಕಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ

► ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಯು.ಟಿ ಖಾದರ್ ಮಾತು

#varthabharati #utkhader #kalaburagi

The official launch of the Vartha Bharathi – Kalyana Karnataka Print Edition marks an important milestone in people-centric journalism. With a strong commitment to truth, social justice, and democratic values, Vartha Bharathi begins a new chapter in amplifying the voices of Kalyana Karnataka.

This video captures the key moments of the launch event, insightful speeches by distinguished guests, and the enthusiasm of the people who witnessed this historic occasion.

