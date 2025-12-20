A shocking incident has emerged from Palakkad district in Kerala, where a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, identified as Ramnarayan, was brutally lynched by a group over mere suspicion of theft. According to police sources, five accused have been taken into custody in connection with the mob killing.

The postmortem report has revealed more than 80 injury marks on the victim’s body, highlighting the extreme brutality of the assault. The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns over mob violence, migrant worker safety, and rising lawlessness.

Watch the full report to know what exactly happened, police action, and reactions to this horrifying crime.